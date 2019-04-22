|
Blissfield – Marian Elizabeth Staup Keller, age 83, of Blissfield passed away peacefully at ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Marian was born April 19, 1935, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Ralph and Charlotte (Malady) Westgate. She was a graduate of Blissfield High School in 1953. On June 6, 1955, Marian married Gail G. Staup, and he passed away on Nov. 12, 1986. Marian later married Leonard Keller on Oct. 10, 1992, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2007. Marian attended Cleary Business College where she obtained a secretarial degree. Marian worked for the General Telephone Company until her retirement in 1996. Marian was a member of the Elem3nt Church in Blissfield for many years.
Marian loved butterflies and any kind of cookie. She enjoyed being active and involved in planning her class reunions. For many years, Marian loved to winter in Sebring, Fla. She enjoyed playing solitaire in her spare time, and her favorite meal of the day was dessert.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Linda (J.C.) Hamann of Palmyra, Mich.; daughter-in-law; Sandra Staup of Blissfield, Mich.; two brothers; Robert (Sandra) Westgate of Jewell, Kan., and Charles (Mary) Westgate of Solana Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren; Bryan Staup, David Staup, Gail Hamann and Curtis (Caitlin) Hamann; two great-grandchildren; Kayleigh Cadwell and Katherine Hamann; and a special friend, Jim Sutfin of Harrison, Mich.
Marian is preceded in death by both her husbands, Gail and Leonard; two sons, Jeffrey and James Staup; one grandson, Gregory Staup; one sister, Pearl Loar; and one brother, William Westgate.
Visitation for Marian will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with the Rev Keith Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield, Mich.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memory Lane Care Services, 2500 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, Mich.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019