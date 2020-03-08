|
TECUMSEH - Marian Laura Stockinger, age 93, of Tecumseh passed away March 4, 2020.
Marian was born Dec. 22, 1926, in Chelsea, the daughter of Clarence William and Laura Marie (Feldkamp) Buss. On June 7, 1947, she married Raymond Stockinger in Chelsea. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2019.
Marian was a 1944 graduate of Manchester High School and worked at the University of Michigan Hospital for 10 years. She was an active member of Tipton Community Church, a member of their Women's Fellowship and formerly played the piano during their services. She was also a former member of the Tipton Homemakers Extension Club, vice president/secretary/treasurer of the Herrick Hospital Auxiliary, The Centre, Farm Bureau, Tipton Grange and the Tecumseh Country Club.
Marian is survived by one brother, Richard (Brenda) Buss of Manchester. She is also survived by her children, Debra Barron of Union City, Ernest (Lisa) Stockinger of California and Pamela (Thomas) Howard of Adrian; eight grandchildren, Adam Stockinger, Amy Stockinger, Jennifer (Gary) Dumas, Kelly (Bene) Simpson-Ruiz, DJ (Christa) Barron, Jason Williams, Kristin (Joshua) Silberhorn and Nicole Howard; 10 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alec, Everett, Kollin, Kayla, Haily, Lucas, Emalyn, Logan and Audrey; and one great-great grandchild, Arthur Raymond.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Raymond Stockinger; parents, Clarence and Laura Buss; two sisters, Gladys Hines and Doris Alber; and a brother, LeRoy Buss.
"Grandma" was sure to put a smile on your face. She spent many hours of the day preparing meals and caring for her family. Family was her greatest blessing and surely, she was our greatest blessing. Her heart was full of love and her words were always soft and kind.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tipton Community Church, 9240 Tipton Hwy., Tipton. A memorial service will then begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Eric Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Tipton. Please join us for a dinner following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tipton Community Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered at pursefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home of Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020