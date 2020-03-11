|
|
HILLSDALE - Marian Louise Allshouse, age 80 years, of Hillsdale, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Country Living, Drew's Place in Hillsdale.
She was born on April 9, 1939 in Hudson, the daughter of George and L. Jean (Sawyer) Bishop. Marian graduated from Hudson High School in 1957 and earned her LPN Certificate from Ann Arbor Nursing School in 1958.
A storybook romance started when a young navy man on emergency leave to visit his sick mother at Bixby Hospital met her nurse, Marian. The young man returned to his naval base in California and just before he was sent to a new assignment in the spring of 1959, the television show "It Could Be You" flew Marian to Hollywood to surprise the young navy man.
Five days later Marian and Merlin H. Allshouse were married on March 8, 1959 at Port Hueneme Naval Base in California. They spent 61 years to the day together as she passed on their anniversary.
The first 15 years of marriage are filled with fond memories of moving 17 times and numerous school changes as Merlin's career in the navy dictated. Their union blessed them with two daughters, Cherrie Allshouse of Hillsdale and Teri (David) Gadd of Springfield, Tenn., four grandchildren, Tiffanie Tantillo, Joshua (Carolyn) Gerig, Justin Gadd and Jonathan Gadd and three great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Cameron and Aiden.
When Merlin retired from the Navy they returned to Hudson in 1973 to raise their daughters. Marian worked at Addison and Thorn Hospitals before staying home to care for her family full-time as that was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed country music, square dancing, ceramics, traveling, taking pictures and making memories. Growing up Marian had a passion for music, singing in the church choir, playing the organ and piano for the Congregational Church in Hudson and was also a gifted flute and violin player. She will be dearly missed by all who had known her as she touched many lives.
Marian is also survived by her two sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Ham of Williamston and Carol (Louis) Swanson of Hart and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in infancy.
Funeral Services for Marian will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Dr. Thomas Burke officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or the Salvation Army of Hillsdale.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020