|
|
TECUMSEH - Marianne Helene Haller, age 87, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday May 4, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Stuttgart, Germany, a daughter of the late Johann Baptist and Karoline Wilhelmine (Frisch) Weilbaecher. In 1958 in Oakland, Md., she married Dempsey Haller and they shared 29 years together until his passing in 1987.
Marianne was baptized and a member of the Tecumseh Church of Christ. She worked at an assisted living facility until she was 79. She was a member of Rebecca Lodge, Tecumseh American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Society and the knitting club. Marianne loved sewing and was an excellent seamstress but her passions were cooking, especially German food and knitting and creating things with her knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Knotts of Tecumseh, Michael (Roberta) Haller of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Heinz (Stacy) Haller of Britton; grandson, Wesley Knotts of Adrian; and a special caregiver, Samantha Schuette. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremey Knotts; and siblings, Inge, Heinz, Walter and Helmut Weilbaecher.
A memorial service will be held for Marianne at a later date. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 7 to May 8, 2019