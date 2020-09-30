ADRIAN - Sister Marie Bride Walsh, baptized Therese Rita Walsh, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 100 years of age and in the 81st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Marie Bride was born in Chicago, Ill., to John and Bridget (Lyons) Walsh. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy, N.Y., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Sister spent 67 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Port Huron, Grosse Pointe Farms, Adrian and Detroit; Miami Beach and Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Oakland, Calif.; and Chicago, Rockford and Wilmette, Ill.
Sister was a faculty member at five Adrian Dominican institutions: Dominican High School in Detroit for one year, St. Joseph Academy in Adrian for six years, Aquinas High School in Chicago for six years, Bishop Muldoon High School in Rockford for two years and Regina High School in Wilmette for 11 years.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2010.
Sister Marie Bride is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Jean Dvorak; Sister Mary Jean Walsh, also an Adrian Dominican Sister and Kathleen Miccucio and her brother, Joseph George Walsh.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.