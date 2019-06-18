|
ADRIAN - Sister Marie Joannes O'Donnell, formerly known as Mary Elizabeth O'Donnell, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 96 years of age and in the 78th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Marie Joannes was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Henry and Eva (Leppert) O'Donnell. She graduated from Visitation High School in Detroit, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich., and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in chemistry from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
Sister ministered for one year at Dominican High School in Detroit and eight years at Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich., both Congregation institutions. She also taught for two years at St. Paul High School in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. Sister began her service to Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Fla., as assistant professor in 1958 and served in that capacity for one year. In 1960 she was promoted to associate professor and also became chairman of the Chemistry Department; upon her retirement, she was given the honor of professor emerita. From 1996 to 2009, she was a volunteer tutor at St. Mary School in Miami, Fla. In 2009, Sister became a resident of Weber Center in Adrian, Mich.
Sister Marie Joannes was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harry; and a sister, Elizabeth. She is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal for Sister Marie Johannes will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Congregation Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Rose Room at the Dominican Life Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
