ADRIAN - Marie N. Swindle, age 90, formerly of Adrian, died peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Mary Brook Residence in Flat Rock, Mich.
She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Hamilton, Ala., to Victor C. and Hattie Belle (Lolley) Howell. On July 7, 1946, she married Johnny Swindle in Hamilton, Ala. He preceded her in death in 2008. Marie had worked at Maria Health Care Center for 11 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God Church.
Marie is survived by two sons, Jerry Swindle of Wyandotte, Mich., and Larry (Carmen) Swindle of Salisbury, N.C.; a daughter, Patricia Weiand of Mount Clemens; six grandchildren, Lisa Wittig, Keith Weiand, Mark Weiand, BethAnn Guevara, John Michael Swindle and Jordan Swindle; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Johnny, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Swindle; two brothers; and one sister.
At Marie's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020