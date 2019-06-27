|
ADRIAN -?Sister Marie Quenneville, formerly known as Sister Madonna Joseph, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 83 years of age and in the 66th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in Detroit, Mich., to George and Marie (Bonten) Quenneville. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian; received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian; and a Master of Education degree in children's literature from Wayne State University in Detroit.
Sister spent 44 years ministering in elementary education in Harvey, Chicago and Mundelein, Ill.; Harper Woods, Detroit, Riverview and Hamtramck, Mich.; Toledo, Ohio; and Oakland, Calif. She also was the associate director for the Adrian Dominican Development Office for nine years in Detroit and Eastpointe, Mich. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2009.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Charles, Thomas, William, Edward, Patrick and John; and three sisters, Elaine Young, and Rita and Donna Quenneville. She is survived by a brother, Donald of Columbia, Tenn., and loving nieces and nephews.
Welcome of Sister Marie will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019