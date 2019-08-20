|
|
ST. JOHNS - Marilyn C. Megarah, 84, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She was born July 31, 1935, in Beaverville, Ill., the daughter of Sylvanus and Cizerie (Marquis) Cote.
Marilyn attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing and worked as a switchboard operator for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and for University Oldsmobile. Marilyn married Richard Megarah and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Lawrence, Leonard, Robert, James and Meryl Cote; and five sisters, Constance Peters, Elaine Hunt, Patricia Witt, Carol Mueller and Margaret Forsthoefel.
Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia (Clare) Ruff, Cheryl (Tom) Johnston and Brenda Sherman; six grandchildren, Amanda (Daniel) Fess, Nicole (Tim) Harmon, Zachary (Karen) Johnston, Zane Johnston, Zeke Johnston and Kasey (Jeff) Stewart; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Reese, Zander and Zaidey; two brothers, Sylvanus (Geraldine) Cote Jr. and Joel Cote.
A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, 1500 Waterford Pkwy., St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019