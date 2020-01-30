Home

Marilyn Jane Ruble


1931 - 2020
Marilyn Jane Ruble Obituary
DEERFIELD - Marilyn Jane Ruble, age 88 of Deerfield, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at Blissfield Place.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1931, in Riga, the daughter of Ivan and Alice (Wynn) Crist. On June 25, 1949, Marilyn married Harold Ruble in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2011. Marilyn was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg. She began her working career at Applewood Orchards in Deerfield and later transitioning into the public-school system - first with Deerfield Public Schools and then working for Blissfield Middle School, where she retired from on June 15, 1996.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Deborah (Terrence) Beurer, Kenneth (Barb) Ruble, Rebecca (Patrick) Seiser, and Jaclynn (Ken) Cormany; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and childhood lifelong friends, Loretta McWilliams and Shirley Gorr.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kate Simpson; and a brother, Don Crist.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to Careline Hospice or Blissfield Place. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
