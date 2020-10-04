1/1
Marilyn Lavon Paschal
1926 - 2020
ADRIAN - Marilyn Lavon Paschal, age 94, of Adrian died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at ProMedica Charlotte Stephenson Manor.

She was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Plymouth, Mich., to John and Mildred (Holmes) Selders. On Feb. 25, 1945, she married W. Harlan Paschal in Adrian. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1992.

Marilyn was a former member of the West Rome Baptist Church and was currently attending Berean Baptist Church.

Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Jerry) Moore of Adrian; two brothers, John (Lyn) Selders of Adrian and Vernon (Marie) Selders of Arizona; one sister, Delores Cramer of Adrian; a daughter-in-law, Jill Paschal of Manitou Beach; four grandsons, Josh (Jenni) Moore, Jonathan Moore, Luke (Cherith) Paschal and Brandon (Joanne) Braman; one granddaughter, Christy (Brian) Mulcahy; three stepgrandsons; one stepgranddaughter; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Shiloh, and Josiah Paschal; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; and many dear friends.

In addition to her husband, Harlan, she was preceded in death by two sons, Bill Paschal and Lee Paschal; two brothers, Wayne Selders and Lowell Selders; a sister, Betty Johns; a son-in-law, Gary Metz; and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Paschal.

All services for Marilyn will be private. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Baptist Mission Fund. Envelopes are available at the Anderson -Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
