Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Vandenbusche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn "Jean" (Baldwin) Vandenbusche


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn "Jean" (Baldwin) Vandenbusche Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Marilyn "Jean" Vandenbusche, age 87, of Blissfield entered into eternal life Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility, under the care of Hospice.

She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Adrian to George and Edna (Greenwald) Baldwin. Jean was a 1950 graduate of Adrian High School, and on Dec. 27, 1952, she married Henry B. Vandenbusche. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2018.

Jean was a member of the Light of Christ Parish in Blissfield. She was a very supportive housewife and helped Henry manage the family farm. Known as an exceptional cook, she kept the hired hands and family well fed. She spent long hours tending to her large garden and the canning of vegetables that all went along with it. Jean was an avid reader, and she looked forward to spending many winters with her husband, Henry, in Seminole, Fla., and together they enjoyed boating and fishing.

Jean will be greatly missed by her daughters, Deb (Dan) Bailey, Darlene (Steve) McClain and Lori (Mote) McDonnell; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Burgermeister, Brian McClain (Michelle Brockway), Jennifer (Jason) Root, Emily McDonnell and Lucas McDonnell; stepgrandchildren, Holly Bailey-Deeds and Jolie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Kenley and Braxton Burgermeister and Blake and Lillian Root; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian Loeffler, Rose Vandenbusche, Norman (Patricia) Vandenbusche, Jane Gillen and Larry Vandenbusche; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 66 years, Henry, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; step-granddaughter, Lyndi Bailey; and her siblings and their spouses, Evelyn (Paul) Kast, Elwood (Arlene) Baldwin, Richard (Myrna) Baldwin, George (Ida) Baldwin and Patricia (Bob) Miller.

Private services for the family will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, with the Rev. Jeffrey Poll presiding. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, 1903 Wolf Creek Hwy., Adrian, MI 49221, or to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -