BLISSFIELD - A Celebration of Life for Marilyn "Jean" Vandenbusche, age 87, of Blissfield, born Sept. 18, 1932 and died March 27, 2020, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Catholic War Veterans Hall, 14124 State Route 64, Assumption, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 16.

