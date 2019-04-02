Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Jay Frank

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Jay Frank Obituary
ADRIAN - Marion Jay Frank passed on Feb. 25, 2019, at Whispering Pines AFC where he lived.

He was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Jacob and Elnora (Dickerson) Frank of Delta, Ohio. He attended Delta High School. After high school he joined the Navy. On Oct. 18, 1958, Marion married Nancy (Wyman) Frank and they spent 60 wonderful years together.

Marion played church league softball for many years and was a member of the Odd Fellows in Adrian, as well as a member of the Adrian Men's Garden Club. He enjoyed, gardening, golfing, bowling and fishing, and loved going to all of his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Wyman) Frank; four children, Robert (Janet) Frank of Adrian, William (Angela) Frank of Onsted, Beth (Gary) Iott of Deerfield, Bradley (Katherine) Frank of Adrian; seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler Frank, Anthony, Julianne Frank, Kristopher, Benjamin Iott and Miles Frank; sister, Phyllis Frank; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Jackson, Opal Meyers, Marlene Dawson, Nancy Dotson; and brothers, Dale, Harold and Richard Frank.

A special thank you to Robert Rothenberger at Whispering Pines for taking care of Marion.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian, 156 E. Maumee St. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian, the or Daybreak Adult Day Care Services, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.