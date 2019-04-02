|
ADRIAN - Marion Jay Frank passed on Feb. 25, 2019, at Whispering Pines AFC where he lived.
He was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Jacob and Elnora (Dickerson) Frank of Delta, Ohio. He attended Delta High School. After high school he joined the Navy. On Oct. 18, 1958, Marion married Nancy (Wyman) Frank and they spent 60 wonderful years together.
Marion played church league softball for many years and was a member of the Odd Fellows in Adrian, as well as a member of the Adrian Men's Garden Club. He enjoyed, gardening, golfing, bowling and fishing, and loved going to all of his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Wyman) Frank; four children, Robert (Janet) Frank of Adrian, William (Angela) Frank of Onsted, Beth (Gary) Iott of Deerfield, Bradley (Katherine) Frank of Adrian; seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler Frank, Anthony, Julianne Frank, Kristopher, Benjamin Iott and Miles Frank; sister, Phyllis Frank; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Jackson, Opal Meyers, Marlene Dawson, Nancy Dotson; and brothers, Dale, Harold and Richard Frank.
A special thank you to Robert Rothenberger at Whispering Pines for taking care of Marion.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian, 156 E. Maumee St. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian, the or Daybreak Adult Day Care Services, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019