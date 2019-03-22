|
|
BLISSFIELD - Marita "Rose" Cremeans, age 78, of Blissfield died March 20, 2019, at ProMedica Flower Hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Fostoria, Ohio, to Harold and Rita (Fornes) Cook. Rose earned her bachelor's degree at Siena Heights University and her master's degree from Findlay University. Rose retired from Delphi in 2002, where she had been employed in industrial hygiene. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her children, Mark (Kathy) Cremeans of Adrian, Victoria (Tony) Johnson of Blissfield, David (Rhonda) Cremeans of Kansas City, Mo.; Christopher (Karen Tinsman) Cremeans of Brooklyn and Aron (Alison) Cremeans of Cincinnati, Ohio; her brothers and sisters, Cindy Holtz of Adrian, Lorene Cook-Desmond of Kalamazoo, Valerie (Robbin) Bays of Adrian, Ronald (Ursula) Cook of Sterling Heights and Martin (Valerie) Cook of Perrysburg, Ohio; her nine grandchildren, Kristin Clark, Amanda (Jake) McCaskey, Tim (Jenny) Willis, Mindy Willis, Phillip (Raven) Cremeans, Rory Cremeans, Delaney Cremeans, Paige (Bill) Cremeans and Isaac (Olivia) Cremeans; and five great- grandchildren, Phoenix, Remy, Ryker, Scarlett and Gracie. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Stephen, David, Harry and Gary.
Visitation for Rose will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catherine Cobb Safe House or to the Adrian Rea Literacy Center. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019