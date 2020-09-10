ADRIAN - Our beloved Mother and Nana, Marjorie "Marjie" Behm passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian at the age of 99 and-a-half years old.
She was born in London, England on March 5, 1921, to James and Bertha Fenoulhet. On April 6, 1945, she married Willard Behm in Penge, England while he served in the U.S. Army Airforce during World War II. He preceded her in death after 65 years of marriage in 2010.
Marjie worked at Barclay Bank in London, England before coming to America. She was a dedicated wife supporting and working along side her husband on their ENG-AMER farm while raising their three children.
Marjie was a long-time member of the "Globetrotters," a club of foreign WWII brides now living in America. She took school census for many years at Madison Schools and in her 80s, her passion was volunteering and with her beautiful personality, she touched the hearts of all the staff, parents, and students at the St. Joseph Academy in Adrian.
Marjie's dearest love was her three children and adoring her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving her loss is her son, Gary Behm and his children, Jeffre (Kristi) Behm and Tiffani (Greg) Hess; daughter, Shayna (Steve) Pickle and their children, Ryan (Dina) Pickle and Chad (Maureen) Pickle; daughter, Shelley (Gregg) Hardy and their son, Parker Hardy; five great-grandchildren, Jeffre, Jagger, Jettsen, Morgan and Mallory; and nieces and nephews in England.
In addition to her husband Willard, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bertha and Ruby; brother, Peter and granddaughter, Kristin Lynn in infancy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services for Marjie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Deacon Leonard Brown officiating. Please visit Marjie's obituary page on our website to view a livestream of her service.
Burial will be in Tipton Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Careline Hospice and special caregivers at Gaslight who Mom loved and who adored her the past two years.