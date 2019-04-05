|
ADRIAN - Marjorie K. Harris, age 101, of Adrian, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, died April 4, 2019.
She was born Aug. 10, 1917, in Dover, Ky., the daughter of Albert and Mary (Riley) Kelsch. On Nov. 22, 1954, Marjorie married Edgar Harris in Cincinnati and he preceded her in death in 1995. Marjorie was employed as an elementary teacher in Cincinnati, for many years.
Surviving Marjorie are her nieces and nephews, Lynn Marsh, Rosemary Marsh, John Marsh, Kathleen (Bart) Hayes and Margie Dennis; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great and great-great-great nieces and-nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Claire, Alberta, Edna and the Rev. James Kelsch, and a nephew, Joe Marsh.
The funeral liturgy for Marjorie will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Tim McIntyre as celebrant. A visitation hour will also be on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A private burial of cremains will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hospice of Lenawee or Right to Life. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019