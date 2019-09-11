|
|
ADRIAN - Marjorie Lenore Kintner, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living.
She was born April 5, 1929, in Ogden Township to Kenneth and Leah (Sell) Emmons. She was married to Russell W. Kintner on Feb. 20, 1954, at the Church of the Brethren in Adrian.
Russell and Marjorie were foster parents of infants direct from the hospital. After raising her children, she took up the hobby of making quilts in 1999. She made over 50 quilts for her family for graduations and weddings. Another hobby was making wedding and anniversary cakes including her children's wedding cakes and hundreds of others. She loved working in her church until she was unable to do so. She worked on the Church of the Brethren district of northern Ohio on the nominating committee and the women's cabinet, and was on the district board at the time the northwestern section merged with the northeastern section into northern Ohio. Marjorie worked at Jessie's Beauty Shop in Morenci and had her own shop for a while. She worked at General Telephone, Stubnitz-Greene, Faraday and at her husband's accounting firm for 20 years.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Patti), Wayne (Jody), Donald (Angela), Karen (John) Elledge, and Paul (Trisha); grandchildren: Cassie (Tom Gold) Wilson, Carrie (Robert) Meusling, Candace (Ben) Noveskey, Bruce Kintner, Beth (Kyle) Tanner, Katie (Eric) Kudas, Cristina Kintner, Jacob (Julianne) Kintner, Adam (Dianna) Elledge, Jonathan (Megan) Elledge, Daniel (Nichole) Elledge, Brandon (Rachel) Kintner, Amanda (Ben) Barnhill, and Chelsea (Ryan Davis) Kintner; great-grandchildren: Gideon and Greyden Wilson, Jolee Birdsall, Emery Noveskey, Caelan, Oliver and Lorelei Meusling, Paisley Kintner, Emma, Amelia and Remi Elledge, and an additional two on the way. Also surviving are siblings, Leland (Darlene) Emmons, Joyce Garwood, Roger Emmons and Rosemary Chisholm as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Russell, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bertha Emmons; brother, Bruce Emmons;and granddaughter, Amy Kintner.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. David Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Ogden Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday and again Friday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of Marjorie are suggested to Gideon's International or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories are welcome at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019