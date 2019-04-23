|
CLINTON - Marjorie Louise Martin, age 84, of Clinton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility with her family by her side.
She was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Tecumseh, the daughter of the late Clair and Beatrice (Day) Martin. Marjorie was a member of the Friends church in Tecumseh, Tecumseh Assembly of God and had been attending Clinton United Church of Christ. She worked many years as a secretary at Bohn Aluminum. She loved getting to see all of the United States in her travels, and enjoyed attending senior day at Clinton United Church of Christ.
Marjorie is survived by her brother, Robert "Bob" (Linda) Martin of Adrian, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Carl Martin; and a sister, Sharon Creger.
A funeral service for Marjorie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Clinton United Church of Christ with the Rev. Diane White officiating. Visitation will also take place Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Clinton United Church of Christ. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019