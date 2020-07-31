Mark A. Kirk, age 67, of Adrian, passed away, July 24, 2020, at his home. On March 9, 1953, he was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Alfred and Elizabeth (Kotch) Kirk. Mark married the love of his life of over 40 years on Aug. 14, 1983, in San Diego, Calif., and she survives.
Mark served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1993. He retired after over 20 years of employment as a laboratory technician for ProMedica Herrick Hospital.
In addition to his wife Gloria, he is survived by his children, Rachel (Chad) Kirk and Benjamin (Melissa) Kirk; one sister, Regina (Wayne) Hedrick; one brother, Timothy (Jone) Kirk. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Aug. 3, 2020, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian from noon to 1 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how many individuals will be allowed in the facility at one time and the wearing of masks is required. Military honors will be offered.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to their favorite public broadcasting station. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.