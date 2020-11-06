SAVANNAH, Ga. - Mark Alan Case passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, having fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Mark was born and raised in Adrian but has lived in Savannah, Ga., the past 32 years. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church and School.



Mark graduated from Adrian High School and Western Michigan where he was a member of FIJI fraternity. Mark was well known at Oglethorpe Charter School in Savannah where he worked as a counselor and served as their athletic director for many years.



Mark's passion was for sports, and he was involved as a high school football referee and as a swimming referee. He served as secretary of the Coastal Football Officials Association.



"Coach Case" loved Oglethorpe Titan's sports and coached many community and school soccer, football, softball, basketball and swim teams. Mark was also very involved at St. Thomas Episcopal Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and vestry member and with the search committee and Men's Club.



He was predeceased by his father, Ray Arden Case, and his sister, Jean Marie Case.



Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Paige Binns Case; his mother, Donna Jean Case; daughters, Chandler Arden Case and Allyn Lee Case; sisters-in-law, Stacie Binns Bacon (Howard) and Dianne Binns Lawhorne (Greg); and two nieces, Dru Lawhorne Brook and Patricia Reynolds Bacon.



Visitation will be Friday at Fox and Weeks from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a private burial.



Remembrances can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2 St. Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 and Oglethorpe Charter School Athletics, 7202 Central Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store