1/1
Mark Alan Case
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Mark Alan Case passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, having fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark was born and raised in Adrian but has lived in Savannah, Ga., the past 32 years. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church and School.

Mark graduated from Adrian High School and Western Michigan where he was a member of FIJI fraternity. Mark was well known at Oglethorpe Charter School in Savannah where he worked as a counselor and served as their athletic director for many years.

Mark's passion was for sports, and he was involved as a high school football referee and as a swimming referee. He served as secretary of the Coastal Football Officials Association.

"Coach Case" loved Oglethorpe Titan's sports and coached many community and school soccer, football, softball, basketball and swim teams. Mark was also very involved at St. Thomas Episcopal Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and vestry member and with the search committee and Men's Club.

He was predeceased by his father, Ray Arden Case, and his sister, Jean Marie Case.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Paige Binns Case; his mother, Donna Jean Case; daughters, Chandler Arden Case and Allyn Lee Case; sisters-in-law, Stacie Binns Bacon (Howard) and Dianne Binns Lawhorne (Greg); and two nieces, Dru Lawhorne Brook and Patricia Reynolds Bacon.

Visitation will be Friday at Fox and Weeks from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a private burial.

Remembrances can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2 St. Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 and Oglethorpe Charter School Athletics, 7202 Central Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors Hodgson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 5, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lovetta Callahan
November 5, 2020
As Grandparents of Laura, Asher and Seth Holland, we appreciate the input into our grandchildren’s lives. May God repay you. Ben and Pat Holland
Pat Holland
Friend
November 5, 2020
As Grandparents of Laura, Asher and Seth Holland, we appreciate the input into our grandchildren’s lives. May God repay you. Ben and Pat Holland
Pat Holland
Friend
November 5, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Emilia Waszkielewicz
November 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Christopher and I will keep you in our prayers but Mark will always be with you in your heart and memories.
Grace & Christopher Neal
Friend
November 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lori Schadewald
Family
November 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Hazel Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved