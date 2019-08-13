|
|
BLISSFIELD - Mark J. (Jim) Hueter, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the age of 89.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1929, to Moritz J. (Shine) and Mary Letitia Brockway Hueter.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Hueter) Taylor of Onsted, Mich.; his son, Mark (Judi) Hueter of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; grandsons, David (Liz) Hueter of Haslett, Mich., Daniel (Erica) Hueter of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Nicholas (Krystal Villalobos Ayala) Hueter of Tampa, Fla.; and great-grandsons, Tommy and Marc Hueter of Haslett, Mich., as well as his sister-in-law, Mary Case of Blissfield, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Goble); an infant daughter; brothers, Ted and Dan; and dearest granddaughter, Lisa Taylor.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. A special remembrance and closing with military rites conducted by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325 will end the visitation.
Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be given to the Blissfield Firefighters Association, Hospice of Lenawee or to the Blissfield American Legion Post #325. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019