WAUSEON, Ohio - Mark Lane, 65, of Wauseon, Ohio, formerly of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon.



He was born Nov. 9, 1954, to Lester Lane and Sarah Lane (Beauchamp) in Adrian. Mark was a 1973 graduate of Adrian High School and also attended the LISD Vocational-Technical Center.



Mark was a talented salesman and undertook various endeavors during his work years. Mark never met a stranger. He made friends with everyone. He loved chatting with his many friends and acquaintances. He could always find someone he knew, even on vacations far from home.



One of his passions was coaching and youth sports. He coached many young people in baseball, softball, basketball and football over the years and even worked to set up a youth football program in the area. He also loved doing the announcing for Evergreen football for many years as well.



Mark is survived by his children, Jennifer (Brad) Carpenter of Bryan, Ohio, and his son, Matthew Lane of Wauseon, Ohio; his mother, Sarah E. Lane, and brother, Michael G. Lane (Connie) of Adrian; his nephews, Michael Scott and Adam Lane of Adrian; and niece, Sarah Ford, also of Adrian.



He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Lane.



Services will be a private family service at a later date due to current circumstances.

