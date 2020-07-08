1/1
Mark Lee Heineman
1951 - 2020
BLISSFIELD - Mark Lee Heineman, age 68, of Blissfield passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1951, in Adrian the son of Roy and Marian (Staup) Heineman. On July 15, 1978, at St. John's Lutheran church in Riga, Mark married Mary May Ruhl and she survives.

Mark was a busy, independent man, whom was always on the go whether it was being outdoors, keeping a meticulous lawn, washing his cars or just being with friends. He graduated from Blissfield High School with the class of 1969 and had been a long-time employee at Blissfield Manufacturing Company until his retirement in 2019. Most recently he worked part-time in Tecumseh at Jerry's Market.

He was a faithful fan of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers despite the years of heartache they have caused. He absolutely LOVED Mustangs. His dream car was a 2013 Boss 302. He was overjoyed when he recently had a chance to ride in a 2020 Shelby gt500.

Family was most important to Mark and he loved and would do anything for all of them. His children are his pride and joy and his legacy that he leaves behind.

In addition to his wife, Mary, Mark is survived by two children, Bradley (Katie) Heineman of Blissfield and Jennifer (Michael Kwek) Heineman of Howell; and one brother, Wayne (Barbara) Heineman of Blissfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Mark's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in Mark's honor may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
