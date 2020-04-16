|
|
MANITOU BEACH - Mark Murphy, age 64, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home.
He was born May 30, 1955 in Tecumseh, the son of the late Melvin Alden and Margaret Sue (Hart) Murphy.
Mark was a 1973 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He loved music and spending time on the water fishing.
Mark is survived by his siblings, Patrick (Cathy) Murphy of Brooklyn, Julie (Edward) Arbour of Ypsilanti and Sean (Staci) Murphy of Tecumseh; nieces and nephews, Matthew (DeAnne) Murphy of Bedford, Virginia, Melissa (Bennie) Morgan of Christiansburg, Virginia, Adam Arbour of Ann Arbor, Kristy (Ryan) Van Bergen of Ann Arbor and Devin Murphy of Tecumseh.
A Memorial Service for Mark will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020