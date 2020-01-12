|
TECUMSEH - Mark Allen Wehner, age 74, of Tecumseh died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
He was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Harbor Beach, the son of the late Allen and Delores (Essenmacher) Wehner. On Oct. 26, 1968 in Palms, Mich., he married Linda Marie Roth, and they have shared 51 years together.
Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from IBM after 30 years and also worked as a Realtor for 10 years. Mark was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh and was active in the Knights of Columbus. He loved woodworking, especially working with a lathe, and was a member of the Michigan-Ohio Woodturners Club. Mark was active in his community, serving as chairman of the board for the Bad Axe Fire Department, on the board of Colfax Township - as a trustee and supervisor - and was the president of the Cypress Bend Condo Association in Estero, Fla. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Sue) Wehner of Sandusky, Ohio, Christine (John) Goll of Estero, Fla., Robert (Amy) Wehner of Livonia and Ronald (Linda) Wehner of Grand Blanc; a sister, Ann (Earl) Cook of Harbor Beach; three brothers, Paul (Paulette) Wehner of Harbor Beach, Dale (Janet) Wehner of Bad Axe and Greg (Beth) Wehner of Plainwell; and 12 grandchildren, Kristen, Katherine, Brendan, Nathan and Addelyn Wehner; Alayna, Emma and Gracianne Goll; and Natalie, Tim, Lizzie and Joey Wehner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Mazure, and a brother, Jon Wehner.
Visitation for Mark will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh with Fr. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Post #4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020