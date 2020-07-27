1/1
Marlene Nancy Skeels-Wolfe
1934 - 2020
BLISSFIELD - Marlene Nancy Skeels-Wolfe, age 85, of Blissfield passed away on July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Adrian to Elwyn and Minnie (Hamann) Merillat. Marlene married Robert Wolfe on Oct. 15, 2015, in Palmyra, and he survives. Marlene was a member of the Adrian Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting and reading. She volunteered in the sewing group at Bixby Hospital.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Marlene is survived by her three children, Steve Skeels of Lapeer, Jere (Amelia) Skeels of Adrian and Deborah (Robert) Kreighbaum of Jasper; two stepsons, Gary (Amy) Wolfe and Darin (April) Wolfe, all of Blissfield; two half-brothers, Raymond (Debra) Merillat of Holloway and Brian Merillat of Adrian; a half-sister, Rosana Merillat of Adrian; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Janella Fern Skeels.

Memorial services for Marlene will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon until the time of the service at Adrian Church of Christ, 719 W. Maumee St., Adrian, with Pastor Bruce Blanton officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 PM
Adrian Church of Christ
JUL
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Adrian Church of Christ
