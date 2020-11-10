1/1
Marlene Van Valkenburg
1937 - 2020
ADRIAN - Marlene Van Valkenburg, age 83, of Adrian died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.

Marlene is survived by her children: Debra Judy, Jack (LuAnn) Stewart, Jr., and Tammie (Marty) McLemore; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Marlene will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Elder Mike Reno officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
