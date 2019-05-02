|
|
IRISH HILLS - Martha Agnes Shafer, age 95, of the Irish Hills passed away April 26, 2019.
Martha was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Clara (Hammes. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Plymouth, Ind. In 1946 she married Donald Shafer and became a resident of Michigan.
Throughout her life she was a bookkeeper for the family busness and a head cook at Judson Collins Methodist Camp. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Shrine Church were she cared for the altar linens. She enjoyed her family and friends and making hand-sewn items such as booties, bibs and blankets that were donated to hospitals.
Martha is survived by her sons, David (Diann) of Brememton, Wash., and Dale of Onsted; daughter, Donita of Galloway, Ohio; brother, Henry Hammes; sisters, Clara Kovac and Sr. Carlita Hammes; grandchildren, Lauri Ellis, Jeffica Shafer, Craig Shafer, Erin (Matthew) Yelm and Melissa Shafer; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; six brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren; and a grandson-in-law, Josh Ellis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Shrine Church, Brooklyn, with Fr. Bob Pienta as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2019