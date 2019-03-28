|
ADRIAN -?Martha Ann Powers, age 71, of Adrian, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away March 23, 2019.
She was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Detroit, the daughter of Elmer and Elaine (Fisk) Tyler. On Feb. 14, 1992, she married James Powers, Jr., and he survives.
In addition to her husband, James Powers, Jr., she is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Andri) Horace; her grandchildren, Ezra Evans and Aiden Horace; her siblings, Susan (Dennis) Calligan, John (Barbara) Tyler and Timothy (Gail) Tyler; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Tyler Rice.
Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Visitation will also be on Monday, from noon until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019