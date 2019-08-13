|
|
JACKSON - Martha Louise Parkhurst, age 82 of Jackson, formerly of the Devils Lake area, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Jackson. Born March 30, 1937, in Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Mich., the daughter of Mildred Parkhurst. She lived her early life in the Devils Lake area, then resided in Jackson for the past 35 years.
She graduated from Addison High School in 1955. Martha was formerly employed at R.L. Polk in Jackson for 35 years. She attended the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jackson. She enjoyed researching the family genealogical history, gardening, cooking, stamp collecting and painting. She will be sadly missed by family and friends, especially longtime friend Jan Gallup. Surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Matthew SeGraves officiating. Burial in Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Addison, MI. Visitation 4 to 8 P.M. on Thursday. Send condolences at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019