Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Parkhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Louise Parkhurst


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Louise Parkhurst Obituary
JACKSON - Martha Louise Parkhurst, age 82 of Jackson, formerly of the Devils Lake area, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Jackson. Born March 30, 1937, in Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Mich., the daughter of Mildred Parkhurst. She lived her early life in the Devils Lake area, then resided in Jackson for the past 35 years.

She graduated from Addison High School in 1955. Martha was formerly employed at R.L. Polk in Jackson for 35 years. She attended the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jackson. She enjoyed researching the family genealogical history, gardening, cooking, stamp collecting and painting. She will be sadly missed by family and friends, especially longtime friend Jan Gallup. Surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Matthew SeGraves officiating. Burial in Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Addison, MI. Visitation 4 to 8 P.M. on Thursday. Send condolences at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now