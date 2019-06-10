|
TECUMSEH - Martha (Valdez) Mobley, age 61, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, at home surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born on July 11, 1957, in Tecumseh, Mich. She was the daughter of Joseph and Jane Valdez.
She graduated from Tecumseh High School. She married Carlo Mobley on Sept. 18, 1976, in Tecumseh, Mich.
Martha lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: gardening, antiquing, spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. She truly enjoyed her retirement at her lake house.
Martha will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Carlo; children, Alicia, Marcy and Major; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Ty, and Justice; mother, Jane Valdez; sisters, Sally Valdez and Dora Parker; brother, Tom (Mindy) Valdez; and nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Valdez; brothers, Rudy and Oscar Valdez; and sister, Alicia Valdez.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 210 W. Pottawatamie St., Tecumseh. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery, 501 N. Union St., Tecumseh.
Family, friends and others whose lives Martha touched are welcome to the visitation at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate her life. An additional visitation will take place Friday, June 14, 2019, from noon until the time of the funeral service.
The Mobley family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Hospice of Lenawee, for their attentiveness, support and loving care during this difficult time.
Condolences may be offered online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 10 to June 11, 2019