TRAVERSE CITY - Marvin B. Wolf, M.D., passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 95.
Marv was a general surgeon who practiced and served in Adrian for three decades before moving north in the 1980s in retirement. Marv and Kathleen Sloan of Bowling Green, Ohio, were married in 1948. Marv joins Katie in the great beyond, 10 years after her passing.
The family they built together carries on with Michael and Gloria, Daniel and Julie, Timothy and Michele, and their children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on May 2, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Traverse City, Mich. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., services at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Munson Healthcare Foundation. The family is being served by Mortenson Funeral Homes in Central Lake, Mich. www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020