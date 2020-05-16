|
ADRIAN - Marvin Louis Dann, age 89, of Tecumseh passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born June 17, 1930, in Rockwood, Mich., to Lawrence James and Marguerite Sarah (Mote) Dann. On Feb. 11, 1951, he married Marian J. Deering in Belleville, Mich., and she survives. Marvin served as a police officer for the city of Ann Arbor from 1952-77.
In addition to his wife, Marian, he is survived by a son, Gerald (Lila) Dann of Dexter; two daughters, Karen Wood of Tecumseh and Laura Tabion of Maui, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Michael Wood and Matthew Wood; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Max and Hendrix Wood; and a sister, Ima (Dani) Fulkerson of Northridge, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerald.
Services for Marvin have already taken place. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given and mailed to the Lions Bear Lake Camp, 3409 N. Five Lakes Rd., Lapeer, MI 48446. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020