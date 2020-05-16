Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Dann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Louis Dann


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Louis Dann Obituary
ADRIAN - Marvin Louis Dann, age 89, of Tecumseh passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

He was born June 17, 1930, in Rockwood, Mich., to Lawrence James and Marguerite Sarah (Mote) Dann. On Feb. 11, 1951, he married Marian J. Deering in Belleville, Mich., and she survives. Marvin served as a police officer for the city of Ann Arbor from 1952-77.

In addition to his wife, Marian, he is survived by a son, Gerald (Lila) Dann of Dexter; two daughters, Karen Wood of Tecumseh and Laura Tabion of Maui, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Michael Wood and Matthew Wood; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Max and Hendrix Wood; and a sister, Ima (Dani) Fulkerson of Northridge, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerald.

Services for Marvin have already taken place. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be given and mailed to the Lions Bear Lake Camp, 3409 N. Five Lakes Rd., Lapeer, MI 48446. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -