|
|
STEVENSVILLE - Mary Ann Chellman, 79, of Stevensville, Mich. passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Spectrum - Lakeland Hospital - St. Joseph.
Mary Ann was born on Oct. 31, 1939, in Detroit, Mich to John and Anna (Maki) Ohman. She was a graduate of Farmington High School Class of 1957. Mary Ann went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Michigan. On July 6, 1963, she wed James Chellman in Redford, Mich. They resided in Clinton, Mich. for 36 years where they raised their family before moving to Stevensville, Mich. 14 years ago.
Mary Ann was very passionate about volunteering her time, learning and teaching. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of the United States of America. Mary Ann's journey in girl scouting began as a scout from age seven through high school.
As an adult, she was a troop leader for the same group of girls from Brownies to Seniors (13 years), a volunteer on her council's board of directors, served two terms as Irish Hills Girl Scout Council president and a trainer of adult volunteers for many years. Over the last several years, she volunteered in the role of archivist for the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan council and was the History Team Co-Chair. Her love of history, reading and learning led Mary Ann to volunteer many hours at local libraries in Stevensville, Clinton, and Traveler's Rest in Dade City, Fla. Most recently she was involved with The Friends of the Library Group at the Lincoln Twp. Library. She was Youth Group Leader at St. John's Episcopal Church for several years. She was a born teacher and shared that ability with people of all ages over the course of her lifetime. Mary Ann had a true dedication to volunteerism and knew how important this was to her local community.
Mary Ann loved traveling all over the United States with James. They traveled throughout their entire marriage, first together on camping canoeing trips around Michigan and the Boundary Waters in Minnesota, then camping cross country on several trips with their children. Since 1989, they have crisscrossed North America with their Airstream trailer, traveling on their own or by caravan with fellow Airstreamers. They were also leaders of The Lighthouses of Michigan Airstream Caravan for four years. For the last 17 years they have been spending the winter in Dade City, Fla. at Traveler's Rest, an Airstream park filled with their fellow travelers and friends. Mary Ann always filled her home with family and friends, whether at home or on the road. She had a beautiful ability to make everyone feel welcome with her kindness, wisdom, and love.
She is survived by her loving husband, James, of 55 years; daughter Mari (David Chiaravalli) Chellman of Berkley, Mich.; son John (Summer) Chellman of Stevensville; grandchildren, Anna Chellman, Jacob Chellman and Hannah Chiaravalli; brother-in-law Mike (Rita) Chellman of Greenfield, Wis.; nephews, Matthew (Cheryl) Chellman of New Berlin, Wis. and Brian Chellman of Fitchburg, Wis.; great-niece Cora Chellman; great-nephew Max Chellman; extended family, dear friends
and many fellow Girl Scouts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Church St., Clinton, MI 49236, with the Rev. Susie Shaefer officiating. There will be a visitation before the service at 10:30 a.m. and after the service in St. John's Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services 269-556-9450.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2019