ADRIAN - Mary Ann Dalgard, age 71, of Adrian passed away July 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor.



She was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Adrian the daughter of Arturo and Bessie (Pate) Garcia. Mary Ann married her best friend and beloved Dwayne Dalgard on March 30, 1991. He survives.



Mary Ann will be remembered for her servant's heart. Her altruistic spirit led her to become the Director of the Associated Charities for over 20 years. During that time, Mary Ann would put her personal life on hold from Thanksgiving to Christmas to make sure that the people in her charge had food on the table and a few presents for the holidays.



Her passion in life was to help others. And this passion extended to her children and grandchildren with whom she found the most joy. She thrived in her role as "nanie" to her many grandchildren.



Mary Ann loved to travel with her sweetheart and developed an interest in birding and antiquing. She found joy in life's simple pleasures and meaningful conversations.



In addition to her husband, Dwayne, she is survived by her children Jamie Pinkard, Haley (Alex) Miller, Joshua (Cathy) Pinkard, David (Sadie) Dalgard, and Colin Dalgard; her grandchildren Tim, Gabriel, Andy, Tracy, Zachary, Isabel, Chelsea, Ashlynn, Alex, Andrew, and Emily; two great grandchildren, Cael and Jonah, with one on the way; siblings Linda (DeLeon) Matthews, Arthur (Deb) Garcia and Kathy (Doug) Louder; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents Arturo and Bessie Garcia and nephew, Michael Matthews.



Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

