SHERWOOD, Ohio - Mary Ann English, age 74, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1944, to John and Eleanore (Miller) Reed in Adrian, Mich. Mary Ann was a graduate of Sand Creek High School in Michigan. On Aug. 31, 1974, she married Robert English, who resides in Sherwood.
Mary Ann was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in both Defiance and Paulding, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed her time volunteering at the PATH Center. Mary Ann loved to bake, and had her own cake decorating business "Creations By Mary Ann." She also enjoyed sewing, and she made the most beautiful wedding dresses for her daughters and daughter-in-law.
Mary Ann will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert English of Sherwood; her daughters, Lynette (Randy) DeLong of Delphos, Ohio; and Amy (Greg) Johnson of Sherwood; her son, Richard (Cyndie) English of Paulding, Ohio. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren; Cody DeLong, Alyssa DeLong, Tyler Johnson, Cassondra Stutzman, Jennessa Johnson and Abigail English, and three great-granddaughters. She also leaves behind four sisters; Pat Brownfield of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Andrea (Norm) Retter and Delores Reed, both of Blissfield, Mich.; and Risa Lester of Valley View, Texas; and her brother, Thomas (Peggy) Reed of Adrian, Mich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Rohroback, and two brothers, John and Roger Reed.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Defiance Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Sherwood Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 4 to June 5, 2019