ADRIAN - Mary Ann Hyde, age 87, of Adrian passed away April 7, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Litchfield to John and Alice (Lambright) Walz, and graduated from Manchester High School in 1950.
On June 8, 1951, she married Robert Hyde in Manchester. He preceded her in death in 1999. Mary Ann was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Adrian. Always busy, Mary Ann kept an immaculate home and treasured time with her family. She held positions with several different companies in the area including Faraday and most recently, Kemner-Iott Insurance.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Gary) Rose of Adrian, Debra (Phil) Spalding of Texas, Robin (Joe) Mayer of Florida, Judy (Darryl) Dunbar and Beverly Hyde, both of Adrian, and Robert Hyde (Melissa Collins) of Sand Creek; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Forrest (Joan) Walz, Elaine (Stan) Kemner, Joan Rowland and Carol (Jack) Saunders.
Visitation will take from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 10, 2020. As a result of restrictions due to COVID-19, the number of guests at visitation will be monitored to meet guidelines. Private burial will be at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Mary Ann are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or the . Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020