TECUMSEH - Mary Ann Murphy, age 79, of Tecumseh passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee hospice home.
She was born on April 11, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Schwartzenberger) Schwab. Mary Ann was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casinos and loved reading, playing pinochle, spending time with her family and her dog, Gabby.
Mary Ann is survived by her stepchildren, Kevin (Amy) Murphy of Tecumseh and Pamela (Don) Zoltowski of Clinton; sister, Bonnie Mathison of Garden City; brother, Larry (Janice) Schwab of Las Vegas, Nev.; four stepgrandchildren, Samantha Gerber of Saline, Ben (Lauren) Murphy of Grand Blanc, D.J. Zoltowski of Saline and Alexandra Zoltowski of Clinton; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Ella Gerber, both of Saline. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Ernest Murphy; brothers, Tony, Chip, Rusty and Dennis Schwab; and sisters, Phyllis Beetison and Helen Smith.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Wheeler as celebrant and burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Online condolences for the family may be offered at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.