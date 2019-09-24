|
|
WAUSEON, Ohio - Mary Anne (Smith) Clough, 94 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Services Alpine Village.
Mary Anne was born July 22, 1925, in Riga to the late Harland and Stella Smith. She is a graduate of Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College. She married Berl Nelson Clough and settled in Fayette, Ohio, where they had three children, Karleen, Connie, and Eileen.
Those who proceed Mary Anne in death are Connie Jean, an infant daughter, and her beloved husband, Berl.
Surviving are Karleen (Clough) Sternisha and her husband Paul Sternisha, Eileen (Clough) Fitzenreiter and her husband Thomas Fitzenreiter; four grandchildren, Heather Fitzenreiter, Linda Baldwin, Toby Fitzenreiter, and Andrew Sternisha; five great-grandchildren, Emma St.Clair, Nathaniel Hull, William Fitzenreiter, Henry Fitzenreiter and Eve Fitzenreiter; and one great-great-grandchild Ethan Hull.
Mary Anne was active in the Fayette Christian Church in Fayette. In her later years she was often found calling on the people in nursing homes and hospitals. She enjoyed traveling and her grandchildren. People could always count on her ready smile and respectful attitude.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Fayette Christian Church. A memorial gathering will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. The family requests no flowers, your expressions of condolence are more than enough. Any donations will be given to Alpine Village in gratitude and tribute to their kind and compassionate staff who took care of her needs when she moved into the Village and when she was sick her last few days.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019