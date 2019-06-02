|
|
ADRIAN - Mary Ballenberger, age 97, of Adrian died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born March 18, 1922, in Mattoon, Ill., to Daniel and Alta (Younger) Walls. Mary graduated from Arcola High School in 1941 and attended Adrian College. She was married to Karl Ballenberger in Arcola, Ill., on June 3, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1999. Mary had been employed by Adrian State Bank for 20 years. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Mary loved her family and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Steven) Daup of Adrian; two sisters, Helen Logan and Genevieve Greens; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Alan Ballenberger of Adrian. In addition to her husband, Karl, she was preceded in death by her son, Victor Ballenberger; her parents; a brother, Robert Walls; and a sister, Dorothy Bright.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with Pastor Brian Keller officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, and on Tuesday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 2 to June 3, 2019