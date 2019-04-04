|
ADRIAN - Sister Mary Daria Herbella, formerly known as Ida Mae Herbella, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 92 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary Daria was born in Springerville, Ariz., to Dario and Eladia (Dominquez) Herbella. Sister graduated from Round Valley High School in Springerville, Ariz., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian; a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, Calif.; and a Master of Religious Education degree from St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas.
Sister ministered for 30 years in elementary, junior high and high school education in Detroit, Mich.; Los Angeles, Oakland and Santa Cruz, Calif.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Trinidad, Colo.; and Kingman, Douglas, Casa Grande and Flagstaff, Ariz., including six years as principal in Flagstaff. Also, Sister was a pastoral assistant for 17 years in Albuquerque and Los Lunas, N.M., and Pinetop, Ariz. She was a physical exercise aide for three years at the Maria Health Care Center in Adrian. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2009.
Sister Mary Daria was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters: Amelia, Elizabeth, Mary, Dolores, Genevieve and Jacqueline; and two brothers: John Francis and Charley. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Kasner of Huntington Beach, Calif.
Welcome of Sister Mary Daria and the viewing will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Catherine Chapel in the Dominican Life Center. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. The Ritual of Remembering will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday in St. Catherine Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019