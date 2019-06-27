|
ADRIAN - Mary E. England Howard, age 94, of Adrian died June 25, 2019, at Provincial House.
She was born Aug. 27, 1924, to Joseph and Belle (Goins) Harris in LaFollett, Tenn. She was married to Woodrow England on July 31, 1942, in Adrian and he preceded her in death in 1982.
She later married Okey Howard and he preceded her in death on March 29, 1994.
Mary had been employed by Hoover Ballbearing Co., retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Adrian Church of God and the Sunshine Club. She was a volunteer for the Department of Social Services and was actively involved in doing charitable work for others.
Mary is survived by a granddaughter, Shelby (J.R.) Hunt of Adrian; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee Hunt and Chelsea Hunt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, five sisters and a daughter, Kellia Kay Brock.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Adrian Church of God with Pastor David King officiating. Burial will be in Raisin Valley Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian Church of God. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019