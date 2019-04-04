|
|
BLISSFIELD - Mary Edna Averill, age 87, of Blissfield passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Ida, Ark., to John and Annie (Seymore) Williams. On March 27, 1948, she married Sam F. Averill in Newport, Ark., who preceded her in death in 2007 after 59 years of marriage. After moving to Michigan with her family in 1949, she worked at the American Chain and Cable for many years before becoming a full-time homemaker and "Gran" to her large family. She was a member of the Jacksonport Baptist Church in Jacksonport, Ark.
In 1992, Sam and Mary moved from Palmyra, Mich., to return to their home state of Arkansas where they spent many happy years. Edna was active in her church and community of Jacksonport, Ark. They returned to Blissfield in 2004. She was an avid flower gardener, she loved to play bingo, and she enjoyed her many trips with her little sister, Wanda, to visit with their beloved sisters in Arkansas. Together they were known as the "Williams girls from Grubbs." She would always greet everyone with a warm hug and she generously opened her home to many people over the years. Her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was her pride and joy.
Mary will be missed by her children, Melvin Averill of Clayton, Frankie (Jim) Cook of Clermont, Fla., Colby (Bev) Averill of Jackson, Dianna (Russell) Holloway of Adrian, Becky (Jim) Thompson of Palmyra and Russ (Donna) Averill of South Lyon. "Gran" will be greatly missed by her 16 grandchildren, Samantha Averill, Audre Cook, Rachel (Scott) Loar, Jackie (Corey) Cooper, Caroline (Josh) Flores, Stephanie (Jesse) Rangel, Dan (Katie) Cook, Ty (Melissa) Averill, Chad Averill, Katie Averill, Jessica (Erik) Edmonson, Krissy Holloway (David Gurtzweiler), Duane (Tabitha) Thompson, James (Brooklyn Beaver) Thompson, Tommy Averill and Brian Averill. She had 31 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two devoted sisters, Rachel Howard of McCrory, Ark., and Wanda Jean (Solon) Sheldon of Blissfield. "Aunt Edna" is survived by a host of special nieces and special nephews ... each one her favorite. She also leaves behind a large extended family and many wonderful friends, including her best bingo pals, Mary P. and Connie Irwin.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Gladys Broadwater, Wanda Lee Syre and Geraldine Butler; two brothers, Chester Higgs and Claude (Sonny) Williams; and godson, Sammy
Rodriguez.
Mary has touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jackson's Funeral Home in Newport, Ark. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Jacksonport Baptist Church in Jacksonport, Ark., with burial following at the Blue Springs Cemetery in Newark, Ark. Services will be conducted by Brother Billy Ed Morris. Aunt Edna's nephews will serve as pallbearers.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Jacksonport Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, Mich., and Jackson's Funeral Home, Newport, Ark.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019