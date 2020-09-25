1/1
Mary Elizabeth Kaczor
1946 - 2020
HUDSON - Mary Elizabeth Kaczor, age 73, of Hudson passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

She was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Fremont, Ohio, to Lewis and Betty Nagy. On Aug. 26, 1967, she married Robert R. Kaczor in Gibsonburg, Ohio, and he survives.

Mary was employed as a manager at Toys R Us and Kmart in Adrian for a number of years. She enjoyed planting flowers at home and in the woods. She loved her family dearly.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by two sons, Robert (Terri) Kaczor Jr. and Rick Kaczor, both of Hudson; a grandson, Jared Kaczor; two brothers, Larry and Lynn Nagy of Gibsonburg, Ohio; and a sister, Gail Nagy also of Gibsonburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jay Nagy.

A memorial visitation to honor Mary's life will take place Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to her grandson, Jared, as he pursues his Ph.D.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
