ADRIAN - Sister Mary Ellen Plummer, formerly known as Sister Brendan Mary Plummer, died on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 72 years of age and in the 54th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary Ellen was born in Detroit, Mich., to Robert and Mary Jo (Pease) Plummer. Sister graduated from St. Ambrose High School in Grosse Pointe, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich., and a Doctor of Ministry degree in preaching and a preaching certificate, both from Aquinas Institute of Theology in St Louis, Mo.
Sister spent 10 1/2 years ministering in education in Chicago and Riverdale, Il.; Southgate and Monroe, Mich.; and Orlando, Fla. She was the director of religious education for two years in Belding, Mich.; co-director of the Liturgy Office for the Diocese of Orlando for nine years, and a Retreat Team member for two years at Marywood Center for Spirituality and Ministry in Jacksonville, Fla. She was also director of Liturgy for one year at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Greensboro, N.C., and a teacher/advisor for two years at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2003.
Sister Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two brothers, John Plummer of Telegraph Creek, British Columbia, Canada; and William Plummer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and four sisters, Elizabeth Presley of Black Hawk, Col.; Margaret Plummer and Catherine Gatto of Polson, Mont.; and Virginia Plummer of Tucson, Ariz.
Welcome of Sister Mary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019