ADRIAN - Mary Gene Brown, age 90, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Detroit to Lenwood and Georgina (Lewis) Myers.
She married Melvin Brown, and he preceded her in death in 1968.
Mary was an LPN at Bixby Hospital and was a member of St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by two sons, Robert (Sandy) Brown of Toledo and John Brown of Adrian; three daughters, Susan Handley of Onsted, Ann (Jack) Robinson of Adrian and Barbara (Rick) Sweet of Adrian; one brother, Gary Myers of Seminole, Fla.; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Melvin, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Brown; a brother, Larry Myers; and a sister, Virginia Wilson.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019