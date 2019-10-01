|
MORENCI - Mary Gessner age 66 of Morenci, died on Sept. 28, 2019, at New Beginnings Adult Foster Care.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe with the Rev. Gian Carlo Ghezzi as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com or to or to [email protected]. Memorial contributions may be given to the Hope Community Center. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019