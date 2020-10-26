ADRIAN - Mary Jane Elwer, age 91, of Adrian died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Adrian.
She was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Cloverdale, Ohio, to Harry and Caroline (Heising) Merschman. On Aug. 30, 1947, she married Fredrick Elwer in Delphos, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2013.
Mary Jane was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society and the American Legion in Hudson. She enjoyed sewing and needlepoint.
Mary Jane is survived by two daughters, Janet Wright of Camden and Virginia Brown (David) of Butler, Ind.; two sisters, Betty Ann Klaus of Landneck, Ohio, and Carol Jean Hardeman (Alvis) of Lima, Ohio; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Frederick, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lois Whipple; one brother, Harold (Margaret) Merschman; two sisters, Lucy Elling and Mildred Pfeffer; and a son who died at birth.
The Funeral Liturgy for Mary Jane will be held Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation hours for Mary Jane will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, with a vigil prayer service being held at 7 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a mask will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to the activity center at Brookdale Assisted Living.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.