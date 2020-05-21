|
|
ADRIAN - Mary Jo Harris, age 74, of Adrian passed away on May 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born on July 28, 1945, in Adrian to Oliver E. and Martha A. (Fisher) Sharrai. Mary Jo enjoyed quilting, sewing and working puzzles. She was excited to see her tulips bloom this year. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a person who genuinely cared for others.
Mary Jo is survived her four children, Edward (Michelle) Perritt, Laura Rodriguez, Judith Perritt and Mary Ann (Katelynn) Perritt; grandchildren, Jennifer, Gene, Ryan, Shawna, Jessica, Dylan, Mitchell, Jeremiah, Christopher and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Cayden, Ryder, Raelynn, Ella Rose, Corbin, Bryson and Taelynn; a brother, Oliver Sharrai; and a sister, Louise Rosenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Beverly Perritt; a son, Roy Perritt; two sisters, Eleanor Cherry and Alice Gorney; and a brother, Alan Fields.
A graveside service for Mary Jo will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Adrian Senior Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2020